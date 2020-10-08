One Policeman, protester killed in Ughelli EndSARS Protest

Kindly Share This Story:

…Protesters cart away AK47 Rifle of slain policeman

By Perez Brisibe

ONE of the protesters involved in the End SARS protest in Ughelli was Thursday night confirmed dead following a clash with the police at the Otovwodo junction axis of Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The death of the protester is coming on the heels of the death of a police corporal identified as Corporal Stanly Etaga who was also killed during the clash.

The AK47 rifle and ammunition of the slain policeman who until his death was attached to the Ughelli ‘A’ Division police station, Ughelli, was also unaccounted for at the end of the melee that ensued.

However, attempts by the protesters to overrun the Ughelli ‘A’ Division police station on Thursday night were resisted by the policemen who mounted guard to prevent the protesters from gaining access to the station leading to sporadic gunshots in the area with vehicles diverted from the road leading to the police station.

In a related incident, four of the kidnap victims who were abducted on Wednesday night along the Ovwokpokpo axis of East-West road near Ughelli, have been rescued.

Though details of how they were rescued were not revealed by the state police public relations officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya when contacted, those rescued include the driver of the Agofure Motors which was coming from Portharcourt, Rivers State to Warri when the hoodlums struck.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: