Breaking News
Translate

#OndoDecides2020: Voters defy early rain in Owo, Akoko

On 9:02 amIn Ondo election, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Despite the early morning rain, voters trooped out in Owo and Akoko areas of the state to vote in Ondo governorship election.

It only rained in Owo and Akoko areas of the state.

The situation was different in Akure, the state capital as the weather was clear.

In Akure, the state capital, the election materials arrived the polling units as early as 8am am while accreditation started at about 8:30am.

ALSO READ: Ondo poll: Security agencies beef up security at INEC office

Policemen were present at all the units visited in the state capital.

State governor's "invasion" of Ondo ahead of Saturday's poll is a threat to credible poll —TMG

Security personnel barricaded the roads to curtail unnecessary movement.

The electorate complied with the COVID-19 protocol across the polling units visited.

In Ayegunle 4 Ogidan compound polling unit in Akoko South west, voting started at exactly 845 am.

INEC officials at the polling units helped to apply sanitiser to the electorates before they were allowed accreditation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!