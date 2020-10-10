OndoDecides2020: Voters defy early rain in Owo, Akoko

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Despite the early morning rain, voters trooped out in Owo and Akoko areas of the state to vote in Ondo governorship election.

It only rained in Owo and Akoko areas of the state.

The situation was different in Akure, the state capital as the weather was clear.

In Akure, the state capital, the election materials arrived the polling units as early as 8am am while accreditation started at about 8:30am.

Policemen were present at all the units visited in the state capital.

Security personnel barricaded the roads to curtail unnecessary movement.

The electorate complied with the COVID-19 protocol across the polling units visited.

In Ayegunle 4 Ogidan compound polling unit in Akoko South west, voting started at exactly 845 am.

INEC officials at the polling units helped to apply sanitiser to the electorates before they were allowed accreditation.

