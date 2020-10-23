Ondo youths disown rampaging hoodlums, embark on cleaning Akure roads

Kindly Share This Story:

*We don’t want a repeat of 1983 orgy of violence – APC, PDP state chairmen

*Normalcy gradually returning to state capital

Dayo Johnson – Akure

YOUTHS across Ondo State have disowned hoodlums on rampage across the state under the guise of # EndSARS protest.

Also, leaders of the political parties in the state have denied sponsoring of thugs to settled political scores across the state.

At a joint meeting held in Akure, the state capital by political party leaders, youth leaders, security personnel amongst other stakeholders, they agreed that the protest should not degenerate to anarchy and a repeat of 1983 mayhem in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, the President Akure Youth Coalition Adekambi Oluwatuyi lamented that

“what began as a genuine expression of human right in form of protest is gradually nosediving into political imbroglio across Ondo State and majorly Akure.

“We the leadership of the Akure Youth Coalition condemn in it entirety the destruction of lives and properties under any guise. Just as the ugly political event of 1983 which claimed many lives and properties is still fresh in our memory, we make bold to state the following:

“The genuine intentions of the peaceful protesters should be guided against being hijacked by hoodlums for their self-seeken political agenda.

“The peace enjoy by residence of Akure and its environs is an asset we so treasure. Any youth who avail himself to be use as an object of destruction to threaten this precious asset is an enemy of the City and will be treated as such going forward.

“The 1983 political carnage which claimed the lives of many notable Akure indigenes was a major setback in our socio-political existence as a town. We strongly frown at anyone out to cause a repeat of such in our history.

“We have our brothers across political parties and we so much cherish the consanguinity bond that bonds us together as one. We urge all active players in the field of politics to reign in their supporters for the collective good of the state and Akure as the capital city.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi and the Deji in Council had been at the fire front of ensuring peace within Akure Kingdom. As youths, we abide by their Noble decisions that are meant to restore normalcy and prevent further destruction of properties and lives.

“Notwithstanding, we urge all miscreants to stay clear of our state. We will not allow any hoodlum to take advantage of the situation under any guise. we warned them to stay away.

“However, we urge the federal and respective state governments to look into the genuineness of this protest. We urge the government to heed the Clarion call of the Noble youths. The time for restructuring is now. We demand good and responsive governance where the youths will have a say in the government. A Nigeria we will be proud of.

“With a sober heart, we sympathise with all our gallant colleagues who have lost their lives during this struggle, most especially, the brutal killings at the Lekki Tollgate. May the Lord grant them eternal rest. They remain the hero of this struggle.

The state chairmen of the two major political parties, the APC, Ade Adetimehin and PDP, Hon Fatal Adams appealed to the youths to sheath their swords and allow government address their grievances.”

While saying that protest is allowed but that destruction of the government and peoples properties is unacceptable.

“We have come together as leaders of political parties that the peace and progress of Ondo is our priority.

“We are against setting of peoples and government properties ablaze.

“Hoodlums that have hijacked the protest should be dealt with. We dont want the repeat of 1983 episode in this our state. The destruction of our heritage should stop forthwith.

“lt is time to stop this destruction and allow peaceful coexistence across Ondo State.

The meeting was attended by top security personnel in the state and leaders of the two political parties.

Meanwhile, normalcy has gradually returned to Akure metropolis as people now move freely while shops hitherto closed have been opened by their owners.

The youths and leaders of the political parties went round the state capital to clear all the roadblocks mounted by the protesters

Security personnel patrolled the major streets in the state capital to ensure that the hoodlums do not return the streets.

