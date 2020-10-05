Kindly Share This Story:

The Society for Neighbourhood Peace and Development, SONPED, has appealed to the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, to use his good offices and as father of all in the state, to call on all the major participants in the forthcoming governorship election, their wards and the electorate to commit to peace.

The Executive Secretary/Coordinator of SONPED, Mr. George Utomhim, said this in a statement, adding that the relative peace achieved in Edo State governorship election should be strengthened with Ondo poll.

Utomhim said this would ensure that the governorship election is not only peaceful, but free and fair.

He stated that “The role of the traditional institution in ensuring stable peace in a democracy is very vital, as traditional rulers are part of our historical past, present struggle and future cause of action and, therefore, remain a very significant element in the society and polity, which cannot be ignored.

“We enjoin him, the Deji, to ensure that through the mechanism of his traditional institution he is able to bring together all the stakeholders in the coming governorship election for the good of the state and the generality of the Ondo people by resolving and settling issues among the participants and their supporters, as to create a level and a peaceful ground for the coming governorship election in the state.”

The organisation appealed to the peace committee to extends its peace-building efforts to the Ondo governorship election by ensuring that the participants do not only embrace peace, but commit it.

Utomhim stated that one of the essences of traditional institutions is to preserve the tradition, customs and culture of peace of its people from time to time.

He said as the Deji of Akure, “SONPED urge you sir, to highly protect this peace and sanctity of your people, its community and the entire state by putting every effort to ensuring that the coming governorship election is peaceful, free and fair.”

Utomhim also appealed to the Ondo people, “who are the owners of their state and therefore the major deciders, to strive for the peaceful, free and fair governorship election in the state.”

He enjoined them to sue and keep vigil for peace in all there acts and actions, while rallying around their Deji, as it is only in peace “can there be meaningful development, which will reflect in the lives of the people.”

