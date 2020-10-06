Ondo election: Yiaga identifies 8 zones as major trouble spots

Kindly Share This Story:

As registered voters increase by 10%

By Gabriel Ewepu

WITH four days left for the Ondo governorship election, Yiaga Africa, Tuesday, identified eight zones as major trouble spots.

This was contained in a report tagged, ‘What Data tells us about the 2020 Ondo Governorship Election’ Yiaga Africa released and made available to Vanguard ahead of the election.

The zones spotted include Akoko southeast; Akoko South West; Owo; Idanre; Akure South; Ese Odo; Ilaje; and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo.

According to Yiaga Africa, they were identified based on known verbal attacks, vandalism; attacks and intimidation of party supporters; Proliferation of Small and Light arms; and Assault on the freedom of association and expression.

The report added that “53 per cent of respondents are concerned that political parties will use violence and intimidation during the campaign and elections; 49% are concerned that security agencies will intimidate voters on election day.

“56% of respondents trust the police to protect the credibility of the election; 28 per cent of respondents say that politicians or party representatives are using hate speech to describe another party or candidate and 16 % say that politicians or party representatives threatened violence or intimidation for vote in a specific way.”

The report also showed that there was an increase of 10 per cent of registered voters between 2016 and 2019.

“Ondo recorded a 10 per cent increase in the number of registered voters between the 2016 governorship election and 2019 election Ondo Central district has the highest proportion of registered voters (41%).

“Akure South in Ondo Central has the highest proportion of registered voters (15.9%).”

On the report showed that, “Gender Distribution of Registered Voters; Male- 925,891 (50.8%) and Female 896,455 (49.2%). Total Registered Voters -1,822,346.

“Age Distribution of Registered Voters; Youth (18-35) 882,145 (48.4%) ; Middle Aged (36-50) 556,051(30.5%); Elderly (51-70) 295,549 (16.2%); Old (70+) 88,601 (4.9%). Total Registered Voters-1,822,346.”

On rate of PVCs Collected/Uncollected, the report indicated that, “Across District; Ondo Central PVC Collected – 559,228 (37.8%) and PVC Uncollected- 186,877 (54.3%).

“Ondo North PVC Collected- 411,188 (27.8%) and PVC uncollected -76,122 (22.1%).

“And Ondo South PVC Collected- 508,044 (34.4%) uncollected -80,877 (23.5%).

“Registered voters-1,822,346; Collected PVCs-1,478,460; and Uncollected PVCs 343,886.”

However, the report showed voting pattern in Ondo State and pointed that, “Since 2011, voter turnout has not exceeded 40% in Ondo State. In the 2011 presidential election, turnout was 32% while 41% turnout was recorded in the 2015 presidential election.

“Turnout for the 2015 State Assembly election was 34.9%. Fo the 2016 governorship election, turnout stood at 35%. In 2019, it was 33% for the presidential election and 29.3% for the state assembly election.

“Although Ondo Central has the highest concentration of registered voters, Ondo North has a long history of high voter turnout when compared to other senatorial districts since the conduct of the 2011 election.

“With the exception of the 2011 presidential election, Ondo central senatorial district has the highest case of rejected votes in all election preceding the 2020 election.”

Meanwhile, the report indicated that “91% of respondents agree with the decision to hold the 2020 Ondo Governorship elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“56.2% of the respondents believed INEC has been an independent institution that is not influenced by political considerations.”

