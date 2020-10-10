ONDO DECIDES: ZLP’s Ajayi says security compromised in Ondo poll

Kindly Share This Story:

Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party governorship candidate, Hon Agboola Ajayi has said that security arrangement in today’s election has been compromised.

Ajayi said this after casting his vote about 10.32 a.m at Apoi Ward II, Unit 004 in the 2020 Ondo governorship election.

He lauded the large turnout of voters.

“Ondo State people are ready to vote freely. In any contest, there must be a winner. They should have allowed the process to be free and fair.

“You can see the turnout that has been very encouraging here. But I want to also say that the way we have seen it here, the security arrangement is a bit compromised which is not exactly what happened in Edo State.

“I want to appeal to the security agents to live up to expectation, be neutral, see that every Nigerian’s vote counts.

“INEC has put in place so many measures and I want to believe they are not also part of this conspiracy.”

Vanguard

