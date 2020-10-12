ONDO DECIDES: Why Akeredolu won Ondo poll ― APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THE All Progressive Congress APC in Ondo state has given reasons why governor Rotimi Akeredolu won the last Saturday governorship election in the state.

Its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye said in a statement in Akure that “it is not contestable that the APC is the most organised of all the political parties, with functioning structures across the state.

“Either by accident or design, the People’s Democratic Party was further disorganised through what they called State Congress, shortly before the election.

“The Zenith Labour Party came across as a miserable orphan throughout the electioneering campaigns.

” While the APC was deep in soliciting the people’s understanding, and canvassing for their votes, the other political parties seemed to be preparing for war.

Kalejaye said that the governor-elect ” as the most determined and serious contender for the victory, he toiled and campaigned in all the 18 local government areas, explaining the challenges he inherited, how he overcame, and what the people stand to benefit from continuity.

“All the segments in the State saw sincerity in his analysis, believed him, and resolved to support him for the reelection project.

“We appreciate the traditional, religious leaders, and all the groups for the feat recorded at the polls.

“The seriousness and determination he deployed were added advantages to his sterling performance, that has been variously described and applauded.

“The roads, the bridges, the genuine industrialisation efforts, schools, and the unprecedented intervention in Agriculture sector.

“The actualisation of the dream of the Ondo Deep Seaport is now brighter than before, with the renewed mandate.

” ln Ondo State gubernatorial election, determination played a major role in the deserved victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of the State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN during the just concluded election.

” Akeredolu’s determination, but not desperation, reflected in his work plans and mode of operations.

“He argued that it would be counter-productive for his aides and political stalwarts to follow him to campaign rallies, just to showcase intimidating entourage.

Kalejaye added that “The APC candidate, therefore, directed political leaders to go to their wards and local governments to canvass for votes, saying “the votes are in the units and wards.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

