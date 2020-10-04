Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Ondo Decides: Two shot, as another political violence erupts in Akure

On 9:36 amIn News, Ondo electionby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ondo Decides: Two shot, as another political violence erupts in Ondo
Deserted

By Dayo Johnson

Akure— Two persons sustained gunshot injuries in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as political thugs engaged themselves ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Sporadic shooting rent the air at Obanla Junction in Akure metropolis as thugs went on rampage Saturday night.

Eyewitness account alleged that the clash was between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ondo Decides: Two shot, as another political violence erupts in Ondo
Residents running for safety.

ALSO READ: ONDO: Anxiety as thugs lay siege to Assembly complex

No fewer than 50 thugs sympathetic to each party mobilised and engaged themselves in the state capital.

Tension rose as the major streets in the state capital were deserted.

A source said the police detectives deployed to the scene beat a retreat when they saw the sophisticated weapons displayed by the thugs.

The scene of the violence is few metres away from ‘A’ Division Police Station in the metropolis.

Details on the situation with Ondo election later.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!