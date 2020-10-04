Ondo Decides: Two shot, as another political violence erupts in Akure

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Akure— Two persons sustained gunshot injuries in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as political thugs engaged themselves ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Sporadic shooting rent the air at Obanla Junction in Akure metropolis as thugs went on rampage Saturday night.

Eyewitness account alleged that the clash was between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

No fewer than 50 thugs sympathetic to each party mobilised and engaged themselves in the state capital.

Tension rose as the major streets in the state capital were deserted.

A source said the police detectives deployed to the scene beat a retreat when they saw the sophisticated weapons displayed by the thugs.

The scene of the violence is few metres away from ‘A’ Division Police Station in the metropolis.

Details on the situation with Ondo election later.

