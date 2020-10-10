Breaking News
#Ondo Decides: Middle-aged man stabbed at polling unit in Akure

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Two political thugs have been arrested in Akure, the Ondo state capital for stabbing a middle-aged man at a polling unit during the governorship election.

The incident occurred at Ward 4, Polling Unit 002 in the Ijomu part of the Akure South Local Government Area.

Speaking the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, Ondo State, Lanre Bankole, confirmed the incident.

Bankole said the victim has been rushed to a hospital.

He added that two suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime.

Vanguard

