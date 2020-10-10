Ondo Decides: Jegede wins polling unit

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

Candidate of the PDP Eyitayo Jegede has won his polling unit in the governorship election held today in Ondo state

Jegede polled 220 votes to defeat Akeredolu of the APC who scored 60 and Agboola who polled seven votes.

Jegede voted at Unit 009, Ward 2, Akure LG located inside Sacred Heart Primary School, Cathedral area of Akure.

Also at the second unit in the primary school, Jegede polled 158 votes to defeat Akeredolu who polled 43 and ZLP candidate Ajayi Agboola who polled four votes.

Vanguard

