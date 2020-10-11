ONDO DECIDES: I’ll make my position known soon – Ajayi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party and the deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi in his reaction to victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said his position would be made know later.

A statement by the Director General of his campaign Organisation, Dr Kola Ademujimi said Ajayi would take “an official position on this election in the coming days.

The statement said that “On behalf of AGBOOLA/GBOYE Campaign Organization and the Zenith Labour Party ( ZLP), I want to formally appreciate our leaders, members of our great party and particularly the good people of Ondo state for your support, cooperation and show of love towards our party through your votes for the Zenith Labour Party during the gubernatorial election held yesterday, Saturday 10th October, 2020.

” l wish to specially commend the resilience, doggedness and strong determination of the National Leader of our party, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, the Ondo State chairman of ZLP, Joseph Akinlaja, all members of the state Executive Committee, party leaders and the good people of this state in the face of naked intimidation, harrassment, threat and blatant abuse of state powers by the ruling APC government before and during the election.

” Your overall performance was highly commendable and historical. May God reward your show of love and compassion towards this worthy political project – the AGBOOLAGBOYE gubernatorial contest.

He said that ” The party, after the collation of reports from our various field officers, may take an official position on this election in the coming days.

Vanguard News Nigeria

