Ondo Decides: God will give me victory -Akeredolu

The incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said he his confident of winning the gubernatorial election in the State, adding that “My victory is divine”.

Akeredolu made this known in an interview with newsmen after casting his vote in his hometown, Owo.

“As you always know, mine is about God, and God in his infinite mercy will give me victory, my Confidence is on God, he said.

He also stated that soonest, chanting songs of his victory will be the filled the atmosphere of the sunshine state.

When asked by journalists, his observations about the election, Akeredolu said: “I only know about my polling unit, I have not being to other places, but we have voted in a peaceful manner here”

He, however, further advised the electorates to exercise their franchise and eschew violence.

Meanwhile, the wife of the Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu, has expressed optimism about the ongoing governorship election.

