ONDO DECIDES: Expect more dividends of democracy, Ondo APC tells electorate

By Dayo Johnson

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state has assured the people of the state of more dividend of democracy during the second term of the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Its state chairman, Ade Adetimehin in a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary Alex Kalejaye thanked the people of the state for the candidate of the party, Rotimi Akeredolu in the just concluded gubernatorial election.

The Chairman also expressed appreciation for the impressive turn out of the people, and for conducting themselves in a dignified manner during the exercise.

Adetimehin viewed the decision of the people as a support for continuity in Ondo State.

He assures that the APC-led government, in another four years, would go the extra mile to ensure that the people enjoys the gains of continuity, with special focus on industrialisation, human and physical development.

Adetimehin further appreciates all the political parties that participated in the process, for their contributions to political development in the Sunshine State.

The party chieftain urges all leaders across party lines to join hands with the Governor, to encourage speedy economic development of the State.

The party commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for being painstaking in its approach to the Ondo election, the security agencies, and all observers for their various contributions to the success of the Ondo 2020 project.

