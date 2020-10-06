ONDO DECIDES: Election should be seen as game, not do or die contest ― Sultan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THE Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad, has asked contestants in the Saturday governorship election in Ondo state to see exercise as a mere game not do or die affair.

Abubakar said this during the signing of the peace accord by the governorship candidates participating in the election.

The peace pact was initiated by the National peace committee (NPC) under the leadership of former Head of State of Nigeria, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar.

While saying that that election was like gameplay by many players on pitch, the Sultan called on all contestants “to shun any form of violence and thuggery so that the election could be free, fair and credible in the state like Edo State governorship election.

“I like to make it clear to all of us as a citizen of this country and for the players who are going to be on the pitch on Saturday to contest for one single seat of governor of Ondo State for the next four years.

“I like to call on you to see the signing of an accord this morning not just a mere ceremony or formality but a commitment by all of you.

“In fact a covenant which you all be responsible for the outcome at the end of the day.

“Let all of us obey the rules of the game, I call it game because election is a game where they must be only one winner and others who are not won, I won’t call them loser.

“There only be one winner and that winner has already be ordained by Almighty God before the is even cast. We don’t know who is that person.

“So, as a contestant tell the citizens of Ondo State what you can’t do and what you will do for them and they are vote must count as INEC has assured us that every vote must count.

“Talk to your supporters to remain peaceful, do not allow thuggery to take place anywhere not only near the polling booth even in entire state throughout the duration of election on Saturday.

He said that “power belongs to Almighty God and he gives it to whom he wants at the time he wants and he takes away from the person or persons without even alerting them, so let not play God.

“Do not sign this accord, if you know you are not going to keep peace in election of Ondo State of Saturday,” he said.

Personalities present at the peace accord signing are Bishop Hassan Matthew Kukah, Bishop John Onaiyekan, INEC chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu; and representative of Inspector General of Police(IGP), traditional rulers and supporters and members of the political parties participating in the poll.

Only ten of the 17 parties participating in the poll came for the signing of the peace pact.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: