Ondo: Call Yahaya Bello to order, PDP campaign urges Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national campaign council for Ondo governorship election has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rein in Governor Yahaya Bello over what it called his “open incitement of violence,” 24 hours to the Ondo state governorship election.

The campaign council also cautioned Governor Bello to immediately “perish his alleged plot to move into Ondo with hordes of killer thugs, cultists and hoodlum or be ready to face the legitimate wrath of the Ondo people who are already at full alert to stiffly resist him with all energy available to them under our laws.”

In a statement signed by party spokesman and chairman, publicity sub-committee of the campaign council, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said “the alarm in the public space that Governor Bello has been contracted to import killer thugs to attack the Ondo people, was openly validated by his inciting “tatatatatata” gunshot chants at the APC campaign grand finale on Wednesday.”

The statement continued: “Nigerians and the international community are already aware that ‘the tatatatatata’ gunshot chant is Yahaya Bello’s signature tune for use of violence, trigger-happy thugs and compromised security operatives to unleash violence, kill and maim voters, including burning an innocent woman alive, in the 2019 Kogi state governorship election.

“It is therefore a clear affront to the Ondo people and Nigerians in general for Yahaya Bello to mount the podium before the klieg lights to raise the devilish “tatatatatata” chant, a song that symbolizes the height of electoral violence. Raising such devilish chant at the APC campaign grand finale raises apprehension of plots by the APC candidate, Governor (Rotimi) Akeredolu and his cohort to unleash violence on the Ondo people, who he had already declared his enemies for life, over their irrevocable stance to replace him with our candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

“Our campaign invites President Buhari to pull Yahaya Bello aside and caution him in the interest of peace as his actions will be vehemently resisted by the Ondo people who have already told Yahaya Bello that ‘Ondo is not Kogi,’ and that those who attempt to sow the wind in this election, must be ready to reap the whirlwind.”

Vanguard

