Ondo born philanthropist bags AU appointment

African Union, Economic, Social and Cultural Council has appointed Akure born philanthropist, Dr Tolulola Bayode,  Female, as Deputy Head, Social Affairs and Health Cluster Committee.

The job description entails implementing the overall goals of the Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development portfolio in line with the AU Agenda 2063, Sets annual performance targets for the Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development portfolio and report on annual progress to Specialized Technical Committees and AU Policy Organs.

Her job description also  entails providing regular reports to the Chairperson of the Commission on portfolio delivery.

She has been actively involved in child care development through her organisation, Dorian Homes, situated in Akure.

