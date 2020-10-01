Ondo 2020: Mimiko is jealous of my achievement ― Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has berated his predecessor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, claiming the latter is envious of his achievement.

Akeredolu said this while featuring on a Radio personality programme in Akure.

Asked what caused the frosty relationship between him and Mimiko, the governor said “There are things that create envy in a person mind.

“I believe Mimiko is jealous of me and does not want anyone to equal his achievements. I will equal and surpass him.”

Speaking on the forthcoming governorship election, Akeredolu expressed optimism of victory.

He said his performance in all the sectors in the state would earn him the victory at the election.

“We have been doing our best for this state, all the abandoned projects of the past administration have been completed.

“We have rehabilitated and constructed over 700 primary schools in this state.

“We have improved our education system. We have received a loan to complete the abandoned Owena Water Project, we will do it.”

On what caused the feud between him and his Deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, who defected to Mimiko’s party, ZLP, Akeredolu said he gave Ajayi a “wide room to operate but he later betrayed me by wanting to unseat me despite making him the highest paid deputy governor in the country”.

According to him “Agboola (Ajayi) does not want to wait for his time. I made him comfortable, I asked him to represent me in so many places but some people were warning me, I said they should leave him alone.

“No deputy governor has collected what he was collecting in the history of the state. I gave him N13 million monthly, his predecessors did not collect as much as that.

“No deputy governor collects as much as that in Nigeria. I gave him enough room to operate yet he betrayed me .”

The governor, however, said he was ready to forgive all his detractors, saying as a Christian, he would not begrudge anyone.

Akeredolu added that: ” We are also working five dams, there are so many things in our plans to do for the state.

On the N4.3billion lodged in a secret account by previous administrations for over ten years, the governor said; “I took the money from the Bank without demanding for interest. The fund was in a current account and was saved during the Agagu government.”

He said that “the only reason why the opposition is complaining is simply because they wish they were the ones to discover the money. The fund was in a dormant account and I took the funds back without demanding any interest payment from the bank”.

