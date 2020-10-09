Ondo 2020: IG orders restriction of vehicular movement

Kindly Share This Story:

The Inspector-General of Police, (I-G) Mohammed Adamu has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11.59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Ondo State.

The order is contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba on Friday in Abuja.

Also read:

According to him, the order is part of efforts by the Force to ensure effective coordination of public order and safety during the gubernatorial election. ​

He said the idea was to prevent political actors and trouble-makers from freely engaging in unpatriotic acts, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs, movement of political thugs and disruption of the electoral processes.

Mba said the I-G called on residents of the state to go out in their numbers to exercise their franchise.

He said adequate security arrangement had been emplaced to secure the public space for the election.

According to him, the I-G enjoins the citizens to bear any inconveniences arising from the restriction order as it is part of the necessary sacrifices to nurture and sustain democracy in the country.

He warned that anybody who engages in snatching of ballot boxes, vote-buying, vote-selling, hate speeches, and any other act capable of compromising the integrity of the electoral process would be brought to book.

Kindly Share This Story: