…Deputy governor is a drowning man

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has described the allegation levelled against her by the state’s Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ayayi, that she nominated her husbands running mate as untrue, petty and mischievous.

Ajayi, who is also the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, had alleged at a political rally in Igbokoda, area of the state that Betty Akeredolu nominated Lucky Ayedatiwa as running mate for her husband.

A statement issued on her behalf by her Special Assistant on Media, Oluwatobi Fademi, said; “the allegation is not only untrue, but it is also an unfortunate and mischievous allegation.

According to her “The nomination of a candidate for the Deputy Governorship position was not the business of the governor’s wife.

“It is a decision taken between the governor and the leadership of the [APC] party.

“It is not correct that Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu nominated Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa as running mate.

“It is one of those petty utterances of a drowning man. The allegation is untrue, it’s most unfortunate, misleading and mischievous .”

Mrs Akeredolu asked the state Deputy governor to address “the real issues around governance in his quest for governorship position and stop playing crude politics with her family”.

