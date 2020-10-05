Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Five days to the Ondo governorship election, 11 of the 17 registered political parties in the state have merged and collapsed their structure to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Eyitayo Jegede.

Their spokesperson who is the state chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Dele Ogunbameru said at the PDP state secretariat in Akure that ” the steps became necessary to ensure victory for PDP and Jegede in the election.

The parties include Accord party, Social Democratic Party SDP, African Democratic Congress, ADC, All People’s Party (APP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), National Resistance Movement (NRM), Labour Party (LP), Young Progressive Party YPP, African Action Congress (AAC) Party.

Ogunbameru said that the decision was made to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He said the collaboration is an organized effort to save Ondo State from the political quagmire and undesirable socioeconomic predicament.

According to him “political parties participating in Ondo 2020 governorship election in Ondo state have resolved to back the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, for the poll.

“We are committed to good governance in Ondo state, which we believe can only be offered by the PDP at this present austere period.

“There is no gainsaying that the present political leadership in Ondo state can vest be described as nothing but an antenna in the face of things.

“This collaboration is an organised effort to save Ondo state from the political quagmire and undesirable socioeconomic predicament of our people

“The ten political party leaders, therefore, resolved to work as a team in tandem with the PDP well-captured manifesto for the welfare, well being and life more abundant for the good people of Ondo state ”

Appreciating the group, the Chairman of PDP, Fatai Adams, commended them for their decision to join the winning train and said “your support is all we need to take Ondo State to the level and deliver the state from shackles”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

