Ondo 2020: APC behind incessant attacks ― Makinde

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Election Campaign Committee and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the incessant violent attacks in the state, ahead of the governorship poll

Makinde who was in the state accompanied the PDP governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede to the state police headquarters in Akure to lodge complaints on the alleged violent attacks on PDP members in Akure metropolis.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Head, Media Research campaign organization of Jegede campaign organization, Samuel Fasua.

Lodging the complaints with the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami, Makinde said, “We have always made our campaigns issue-based, but the APC government in this state prefers violent attacks as a form of response.

“Ondo people are tired and our numerous supporters have continuously been subjected to unfair treatment by those who hold the reins of power in the state.

“But if they think what they did in Kogi is applicable here, they are making a mistake; because people are fully prepared for them.”

Makinde, therefore, called on relevant security agencies not to shirk their statutory responsibility of ensuring a peaceful, free and fair election, next Saturday.

“More still needs to be done in the area of security, because APC is trying to create voters’ apathy so as to scare people away from performing their civic responsibility on the election day, which will be resisted by the masses.

“We have come here to intimate the Commissioner of Police with this ugly situation, and to extract assurance from him that the APC armed thugs would be silenced and that nobody will be intimidated on election day,” he disclosed.

