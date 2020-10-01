Omo Eko Pataki Forum flays appointment of Onafeko as Lagos Assembly’s Acting Clerk

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

Omo Eko Pataki Forum, an association of Lagos State indigenes, yesterday, faulted the appointment of Mr. Olalekan Onafeko as the Acting Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly describing the appointment as unacceptable.

Onafeko’s appointment was announced on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Also read:

The Forum, in a statement by its coordinator and former Minister of Communication, Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), said: “This is totally unacceptable. There are a lot of indigenous Lagos State natives who are capable to fill the appointment. This one appointment begs the issue at stake.”

The statement reads: “The State Assembly has not set a good example. The overwhelming majority of the members are non-indigenes and have brought nothing beneficial or significant to the people of Lagos. Most of the laws passed by the House have benefited only a few mandarins.”

Olanrewaju, a former GOC 3rd Armoured Division, argued that: “This appointment must not stand. It’s time Lagosians began to fill vacant places and spaces. The State Assembly should redeem its public policy image against the indigenes.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: