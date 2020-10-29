Olorunyemi Kolapo Obadiah’s Responsive Eye set for exhibition

Kindly Share This Story:

Kogi-born self-taught visual artist, Olorunyemi Kolapo Obadiah, aka Kingdiah, is set to exhibit his newest body of works, ‘Responsive Eye’.

Organised by Agama Art Publishing & Agency in collaboration with Dolapo Obat Gallery, the exhibition, kicking off tomorrow, October 30, and scheduled to last till November 8, will hold at the Dolapo Obat Gallery in Abuja.

The curator is Susa Rodriguez-Garrido, Founder, Agama Art Publishing & Agency.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the body of works, the graduate of Pure and Applied Physics told Vanguard: “Responsive Eye is a collection of works inspired by physics theories.

“It focuses on the perceptual aspects of art, which results both from the illusion of movement and the interaction of colour relationships that heighten the sensitivity of the eye, while at the same time providing a restful solace.”

Describing the works for display in his fourth solo exhibition, Obadiah, who began his professional art career in 2005, said: “They are eye-catching.

“Did you know colours help us remember objects, influence our purchases and spark our emotions?

“But did you know that objects do not possess colour? They reflect wave-lengths of light that are seen as colours by the human brain.”

Speaking on the rationale behind her organising the exhibition which is also supported by SK African Art Collective, Rodriguez-Garrido, told Vanguard: “Olorunyemi Kolapo is a very bright and talented artist.

“His technique, ideas, topics, taste, elegance and determination to succeed have inspired me to exhibit his work and to represent him. They have also inspired me to publish his work in future books and catalogues.

“Obadiah’s works are stylish, intelligent and well-executed. They go deeper than the pure optical illusion that he produces in his pieces.

“He also uses the gallery space to create an interaction with the viewers. So, his exhibitions are not only about hanging his artwork on the wall, but also about designing a unique experience for visitors.”

Asked about her thoughts on the attitude of Nigerians towards supporting and patronising the works of visual artists, Rodriguez-Garrido said there was need for more Nigerians to invest more in the arts.

She said: “There are several philanthropic Nigerians who carry out excellent work in encouraging and supporting artists.

“A good example of that is Oliver Enwonwu, who is not only an amazing artist himself, a curator, a writer and a publisher, but also comes from an artistic lineage with his father Ben.

“He has a deep understanding of the arts, and also of artists.”

Obadiah has exhibited locally and internationally, including in Kogi, Lagos, and Abuja (all solo exhibitions); and in group in Abuja, Malta, Italy, South Africa, Tanzania, Port Harcourt and New York.

Olorunyemi Kolapo Obadiah was crowned Artist of the Week by Afro-Media Art in Kenya on the first week of December 2014.

