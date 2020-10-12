Okowa commends IGP for disbanding SARS

The Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.
The governor noted in a statement personally signed by him in Asaba, that the disbandment of SARS was a decisive and prompt way by the IGP in responding to the legitimate concerns of Nigerians.
According to him, the ENDSARS protest by youths across the country had become a national and international movement.
Describing the disbandment of the squad as “welcome development’’, the governor said “the Nigerian youth can take pride in the fact that they have won a major victory for the right to free movement and association without let or hindrance.
“While commending the Police for not suppressing these protests, the disbandment of SARS is a visible demonstration of how government agencies should respond to the grievances of our people and their agitations for justice and good governance in a democracy.
“Finally, let me say that the IGP should not stop at disbanding SARS. That is but one step in the multiple steps required in carrying out a comprehensive reform of the Nigeria Police Force.
“Such a reform should cover matters relating to recruitment, training and welfare of the rank and file.’’