WTO DG: Okonjo-Iweala’s abilities ‘unquestionable’, Nigerians blast Trump

WTO: Female Parliamentary Caucus throws weight behind Okonjo-IwealaBy Nwafor Sunday

United States decision to oppose Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence as the  new World Trade Organisation’s Director-General, WTO DG, has been condemned by Nigerians

Their reactions were properly taken from the social media (Facebook, Twitter), moments U.S opposed Okonjo-Iweala.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer according to Bloomberg, has pushed for Yoo even though Okonjo-Iweala gained American citizenship in 2019.

Sources close to Lighthizer said he views Okonjo-Iweala, as being too close to pro-trade internationalists like Robert Zoellick, a former USTR from the Bush administration who worked with her when he was president of the Washington-based bank.

Moreover,  USTR’s office said in a statement that “Minister Yoo is a bona-fide trade expert who has distinguished herself during a 25-year career as a successful trade negotiator and trade-policy maker.

“This is a very difficult time for the WTO and international trade. There have been no multilateral tariff negotiations in 25 years, the dispute-settlement system has gotten out of control, and too few members fulfill basic transparency obligations. The WTO is badly in need of major reform. It must be led by someone with real, hands-on experience in the field.”

Reacting, Nigerians fault their decision, noting that Okonjo-Iweala is an extraordinary lady whose integrity is unimpeachable and ability is unquestionable.

Below are some reactions:

Dele Momodu, said on a TV programme this morning, “It is very unfortunate. I don’t know why the US is always opposing Nigeria’s candidates but I believe the other countries will stand up against the bullying of America.

“Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is one of the brightest, not only on the continent but in the world. I look forward to congratulating her as soon as possible.”

