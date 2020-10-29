Ohanaeze youths endorse INEC chair,Yakubu’s reappointment

Kindly Share This Story:

Urge him to ensure ongoing reforms,achieve e-voting before 2023

*Want Senate to reconvene for speedy clearance

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Movement, a youth wing of the apex youth group of the Igbo socio-cultural organization, has lauded the reappointment of Prof. Mahmud Yakubu as the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission for a second term of five years.

The South Eastern group said the action of President Muhammdu Buhari in extending his tenure for another period of five years did not come to them as surprise considering what they said he has achieved so far in the commission.

The two bodies in a statement, Thursday, in Abuja,insisted that:”This position is based on the assessment that Prof. Yakubu acquitted himself creditably.”

“The performance of the Commission in the most recent governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states clearly shows that the commission is reforming our electoral processes and that votes in Nigeria have now started counting and the voice of voters clearly restored,” a statement signed by the President General of Ohaneze Youth Movement,Ochiagha Uchenna Nnadi,said.

“We note that in the outstanding parliamentary elections, Nigerians expect to see a steady progress in improvement. We shall not accept a lowering of the bar.

“We therefore urge the Chairman to begin in earnest to lay foundations for very credible, free and fair 2023 general elections.

“There is time on his side, there is experience there is mass support across board on his side, hence there cannot be any excuses.

“We heartily congratulate Prof. Mahmud Yakubu and urge him not to rest on his oars,” the statement further read.

