Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

‘Oga Police na you I dey protest for, no kill me’— Lagos wakes up to #EndSARS banners

On 11:31 amIn SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:
Oworonshoki, Oworo Police,
Source: OworoTV

On Saturday morning, Lagos woke up to peaceful #EndSARS protesters placing banners with poignant messages directed at the Police in Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

Recall that following the Lekki Tollgate shooting and killing of national anthem-singing and Nigeria flags-waving peaceful #EndSARS protesters, a curfew was imposed and violence broke out across the country, with hoodlums attacking the protesters and going on a looting and destruction spree.

The protesters had since gone off the streets, especially as it looked like they were targetted by sponsored thugs.

ALSO READ: #EndSARS protest: Despite video evidence, Sanwo-Olu says ‘no fatalities’ in Lekki shooting

Therefore, the Oworoshoki banners would be about the first time, since the Lekki Tollgate tragedy, that the peaceful protesters would be making a statement.

Note that the pictures, tweets and videos are by OworoTV (@OworoTV) “a community service network that gives updates on happenings in Oworo and its environs,” says the Twitter handle’s bio.

Oworonshoki (popular as Oworo), in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State, was in the news in September when dancers took to the flooded bad roads to perform some acrobatic moves, including swimming in the muddy water.

In Saturday’s banners, the messages displayed included “Oga police na you I dey protest for, no kill me” (Police, I am protesting for your good, don’t kill me); “Oga police, if anything do you today, you get hazard allowance?” (If anything happens to you, do you have hazard allowance/insurance?); “Oga police, you like how you life dey so? (Do you like your condition?), among others.

Below is the September dancers-in-the-mud peaceful protest event:

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!