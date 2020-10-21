October 20, 2020: We won’t forget

Kindly Share This Story:

October 20th will surely be a day to remember the innocent protestants killed from the massive gun attack unleashed by the Nigerian army under the command of the chief of army staff.

As protestants matched and chanted peacefully in their numbers demanding for good governance and better life which the government have denied them for several years, thier demands were greeted by gun shots as many innocent protestants lay in thier own pool of blood.

Five days ago, the chief of army staff made it clear the Nigerian Army loyalty is to the president and not the nation and five days after, several innocent youths are killed at lekki toll gate by the army. For the past two weeks, thousands of Nigerian youths have been on the streets demanding an end to police brutality, disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian police and comprehensive police reforms.

Nigerians had long launched a campaign online with the #EndSARS hashtag. The campaign trended across the world two weeks ago after celebrities volunteered to lead the protests against harassment and incessant killing of citizens by SARS.

The end sars protest led by the youths have been peaceful, organized, strategic and devoid of any thuggery and violence. However the political class are clearly sponsoring hoodlums, herdsmen and their thugs to wreck havoc everywhere and kill as many of the youths as possible. The objective of the political class is to create a state of anarchy to enable them use government security forces to forcefully disband the protest and kill as many of the youths as possible.

The political class rather than take a cue from other climes that have resolved similar unrest through dialogue and other peaceful avenues, feel insulted, embarrassed and slighted that anyone could question their gross injustice, incompetence.

Neglect and large scale looting of the common resources of the nation and the demise of good governance have become the order of the day and to support these, the military and the police have unleashed murderous attack on the peaceful protesters in lekki, alausa, Jo’s, Kaduna, Kano, Abeokuta, Ibadan etc.

For the avoidance of doubt, some Nigerians have petitioned the international criminal court on those that are suspected to be sponsoring hoodlums to corrupt the peaceful protests.

Nigerians have also compiled the names of military officers, police officers, governors, senators, financial governors, political operatives who are instigating or launching the shooting and murder of the innocent youths participating in peaceful legitimate protests.

The focus is not just on the military, police or security officers giving the instructions but also on those ministers, governors, politicians, senators and lawmakers who through their comments are instigating attacks and violence against the protesters.

Nigerians have called on the international community, the United states, the European union and the United nations to speak out against the killing of innocent protesters in Nigeria and the sponsoring of hoodlums by the political class. They are calling on all genuine leaders to speak out in support of the youths.

