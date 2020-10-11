NUJ meets on AMAC Taskforce/Marshal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Concerned by the barrage of complaints by motorists and residents on the activities of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Taskforce/Marshal, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, FCT Council has concluded plans to hold a town hall meeting with relevant stakeholders and residents on the way forward.

In a release on Sunday in Abuja, jointly signed by Secretary of Council and Chairman of the Planning Committee, Ochiaka Ugwu and Omeiza Ajayi, respectively, the council said the event is slated for Monday, October 19, at the NUJ FCT Council secretariat, Utako by 10 AM.

This is as the statement said the town hall meeting has become necessary owing to widespread complaints by motorists alleging abuse, extortion, intimidation and sometimes physical abuse by officials of the taskforce/Marshal.

ALSO READ:

“Based on the constitutional guarantee in Chapter 22 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended), the NUJ FCT views it as expedient to organise a town hall meeting to review the strategies of the AMAC Taskforce/Marshal and develop interventions to ensure that key stakeholders are engaged and informed on their activities.

“It is also aimed at finding answers to burning issues which if not properly addressed and timely too, could adversely impact on the fragile security situation in the territory.

“It is important to state that interfacing with stakeholders is essential in ensuring that citizens’ rights are protected while assisting the task force to carry out its assignment within the ambit of the law,” the statement read in part.

The statement further stressed that the “NUJ remains committed as ever to ensuring that any act to suppress or infringe on peoples’ right will pass neither unnoticed nor unquestioned. We are confident that as a watchdog we will systematically monitor the conduct of government at all levels and set agenda for good governance.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: