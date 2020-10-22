No alternative to digital transformation – FG

Kindly Share This Story:

…Commissions 5 Digital Projects

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government says there is no alternative left for her than to embrace the digital transformation sweeping across the globe.

The Minister of Health for State, Sen. Adeleke Olurunnimbe Mamora said on Tuesday at the 7th Phase of commissioning of digital projects by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Jabi, Abuja.

He said the federal government had benefited a lot from the ongoing digital transformation being led by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

He specifically commended the Minister, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami for providing leadership which had robbed off on the nation’s economy, especially by the introduction of virtual Federal Executive Council meeting through the deployment of Galaxy Backbone infrastructure.

‘‘We are in the age of new normal. Whether we like it or not, we are forced to go the way of technology. As member of the FEC, we know the benefits we are getting through the ministry through Galaxy Backbone in terms of virtual meeting since the pandemic.

‘‘It seemed impossible initially but the more we go into it the more we gained from it. I am particular about human capital development, especially in health and education. We know what we have benefited from health sector, through engagements via virtual meetings for knowledge sharing, peer review, particularly in this pandemic.

‘‘We were able to get to the WHO and other international organizations, interact with them, gain new insight about the behaviors of COVID-19. I can say that so much has been gained and we are still counting,’’ he said.

In his address, the host Minister, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami said the Ministry is currently engaging on the commissioning of digital projects across the country to realize the Digital Economy Policy agenda of the present administration.

He explained that the projects were packaged to suit the main objectives of the 2020-2030 Digital Economy Policy plan of President Mohammadu Buhari which was set to migrate the country from traditional to digital economy.

‘‘Traditional economy is being relegated by the digital economy globally. Since 2016, the World Economic Forum valued Digital Economy to be $11.5bn and that has significantly improved with new challenge posed by the pandemic that has compelled all across the globe to transit to online platform for their meetings and communications.

‘‘It is for this that we felt it was necessary to diversify our economy by focusing more on digital economy. We have a minimum of four to five projects in each state of the federation. We will continue till next year to ensure we complete the ongoing projects. We will ensure every state benefit from this initiative.

‘‘We consider this commissioning as part of transparency and accountability. We feel that when trust is given to you, it is necessary to deliver and to ensure that citizens are aware of what is being done based on the trust reposed on us.’’

In his own remarks, the Governor of Ekiti State, Gov. Kayode Fayemi said the country has made giant strides via the introduction of digital economy and described digital infrastructure as key to the realization of the agenda of the present administration.

‘‘By commissioning these projects, federal government is by this bridging digital infrastructure gap. For me, digital Infrastructure is very key to the agenda. There is no way we can growth our GDP and improve our economy without digital economy.

‘‘We have made giant strides in the area of digital economy. I urge my colleagues to support all the agenda in the transformation plan of this administration which will be mutually beneficial to all.

‘‘We will put excellent initiative to make the initiatives scale through and even expand the scope and also put it into desired use,’’ he said.

The projects commissioned include: Emergency Communication Centre (ECC), Ado-Ekiti; Flag off of National Adopted Vilage for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA), Ado-Ekiti; School Knowledge Centre (SKC) Ijaloke Grammar School Emure Ekiti; Digital awareness program for Secondary School s (DAP) at Methodist Girls School, Yaba, Lagos and Digital Awareness program for secondary schools (DAP) at Bishop Okoye Girls Secondary School, Ukpor, Anambra State.

Vanguard

