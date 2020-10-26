NNPC blames #ENDSARS protests, as fuel queues return

Kindly Share This Story:

..Says over two billion litres of petrol in stock

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, blamed the reappearance of queues in petrol stations across the country on the protest against police brutality, especially the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, of the Nigeria Police.

For instance, most petrol stations in Abuja were shut down, while large queues were witnessed at the few ones still dispensing the commodity.

Reacting to the queues, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr Kennie Obateru, cautioned motorists against panic buying, stating that the corporation currently have over two billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, in stock.

He explained that the current fuel stock is enough to last the country 60 days, adding that fuel supply is expected to normalise within the next couple of days.

He said: “The disruptions/curtailment of the free flow of vehicular movement occasioned by the end SARS protests and the attendant curfews/ restrictions and vandalism, particularly in Lagos, must have affected petroleum products supply.

“With the easing of the curfews /restriction of movement by various state governors, normalcy is expected to return to the petroleum products supply chain in the next couple of days.

“There is no need for panic-buying, rest assured that the NNPC has over two billion litres of premium motor spirit (petrol) in stock to guarantee steady supply and at least 60 -day-product supply sufficiency to the entire country.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: