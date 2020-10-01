Breaking News
Nigeria’s diversity is her Strength – Gujungu

Nigeria @60: Prayers can’t heal Nigeria’s sickness ― Anglican Cleric…Sues for unity, patience among Nigerians at independence

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

As Nigeria celebrates her 60th Independence anniversary, National President of the Arewa Youth Forum, AYA ,Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu has hailed Nigerians for their patience and patriotism over the years, insisting that the diverse nature of the Nigerian people was the source of her unity and strength.

In a message made available to journalists in Kaduna, Gujungu  said during his recent tour of some parts of the country, he saw how resilient and patriotic Nigerians were, despite the challenges confronting the nations.

Now,he said,is the time for all Nigerians to put tribe and religious differences aside and work in unison for the continued peace and progress of the country.

“We are also appealing to government at all levels to improve the security architecture with a view to making the nation much more safe for human life and property,’ he said.

Gujungu who prayed for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic which had stifled growth and retarded development globally, appealed to citizens to continue observing good hygiene and the protocols towards curbing the spread of the pandemic .

“Nigerian leaders at all level should  always consider the plight of teeming unemployed youths and the underprivileged class,as doing so would reduce tension ,thus making Nigeria more peaceful and united ,he said.

Vanguard

