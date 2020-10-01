Nigerians in Canada Celebrate 60th Independence day

Kindly Share This Story:

As Nigerians celebrate the sexagenarian independence anniversary, those in diaspora were not left out.

Today in the City of Brampton Ontario, the Nigerian Community also gathered to celebrate their country. We interviewed a well meaning Nigerian who attended the event – Adodo Eddy Osaman. Osaman who hails from Edo State is a sponsor of Valid Travel Information on all his social media platforms. This was what he had to say:

“I am elated to be here today. Despite the exhilarating problems currently faced by our country and the current global pandemic, we still have hopes and with that we will keep moving”.

The event was held at the Ken Whillans Square in Brampton and attended by the Council members of the city of Brampton, including the Mayor of Brampton (Patrick Brown), Brampton City Councilor (Charmaine Williams) and others.

The event was organized by the Network of Nigerians in Canada and this publication sponsored by Adodo Eddy Osaman.

