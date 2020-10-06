Breaking News
Translate

Nigerian police to have a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley

On 10:48 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Music Star, Naira Marley urges ‘Marlians’ not to mortgage their future
Naira Marley

By Sylvester Kwentua

In a bid to find a working solution to the end SARS campaign, the Nigerian police have informed the public that they would be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley by 11 am, today.

Also read: Police dismiss video alleging SARS killing in Delta

In a tweet on their official Twitter handle, @policeNG, the police said ” Today Tuesday 6th October 2020 by 11 am, the PRO-DCP Frank Mba will be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stayed tuned”.

Vanguard media would keep you updated.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!