Nigeria records highest power transmission of 5,459.50MW

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the power sector has recorded an all-time national peak of 5,459.50MW.

A statement issued on Thursdayby Ms Ndidi Mbah, TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, said the new record was achieved on Oct. 28.

The statement said the power generated was efficiently transmitted through the nation’s transmission grid at a frequency of 50.26Hz by 8.15pm on the said date.

According to the statement, this milestone in transmission is higher than any peak ever recorded in the nation’s power industry as of date.

It said the new peak surpassed the 5,420.30MW achieved on Aug.18 by 39.20MW.

Reacting to the development, Mr Sule Abdulaziz, acting Managing Director, TCN, commended all the players in the power sector value chain for the feat.

Abdulaziz attributed the gradual but steady improvement in the quantum of power delivery to collaboration by the sector players.

He added that the unbridled effort by the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Power, in setting the right environment for seamless operations contributed to the feat.

Abdulaziz expressed optimism that stakeholders in the sector would continue to work together toward ensuring the continued increase in the quantum of power available to consumers nationwide.

He noted that the TCN was committed to working with the generation and distribution companies to ensure sustained improvement in the sector for the benefit of the nation.

