Nigeria must restructure immediately — Afenifere

On its part, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, said amid divisions, tensions and underdevelopment,it was worried that the country is yet to find its bearing at 60.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere said: “Only a few weeks ago, former President Olusegun Obasanjo observed that the country was drifting towards state failure which was fully backed by Prof Wole Soyinka.

“Even the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, on the eve of the anniversary, declared that the cracks on the wall of Nigeria could lead to its break-up. Unfortunately, the country lacks a leadership that could mend the cracks.

“On a daily basis, all the steps being taken by our governments are mostly the ones that could deepen the cracks. Today, there is no happiness in the land as the country cannot guarantee good living for the citizens who are locked under extreme insecurity.

“All the things that make for good living are beyond the reach of those who don’t have access to state resources. The country is deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines which the leadership seems to be thriving on. It is not surprising that the country is filled with separatist feelings at 60.

