Nigeria is catalyst of Africa’s development ― Dr Isibor

By Ike Uchechukwu

Dr Peter Isibor, Chairman Organised Private Sectors Investment Association of Africa Special Economic Zones Project, OPSIAASEZ, has asserted that Nigeria remained the catalyst of Africa’s development if she harnesses her potential optimally.

Isibor who made the assertion on Monday while briefing Journalists said Africa was very much endowed and bountifully rich in human and natural resources most of which are untapped.

His words: “We can boost our economy through industrialization and industrial revolution of certain sectors of our natural endowments and advantages. We remain the catalyst to Africa’s development

“Africa is very much endowed and bountifully rich in human and natural resources, most of which are untapped due to paucity of required vision, political will and lack of expected technology to explore and exploit our abundant resources.

“It is not in doubt that if these abundant resources are prudently tapped and fully utilized, the narrative of Africa as a continent would change drastically for the better but Nigeria must take the lead in this move.

“The untapped status of our human resources and natural resources, as well as thier underutilization, has been largely responsible for our chronic backwardness and until it is addressed, Africa will continue to experience degradation in many spheres of our economic lives,” he said.

Speaking further, he called on the Federal government to take a cursory look into what the Association is proposing with a view to ensuring the springboard role that Nigeria was supposed to play in the development of Africa was not relegated to the background.

“We have a lot to do for the development and growth of Africa, we are the catalyst that will spur massive economic breakthroughs in this our continent, we must do all it takes to explore our potentials as a people,” he said.

