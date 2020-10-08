Nigeria is an African market with the greatest online potential

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria is the African market with the greatest potential in online betting and gaming operators. A survey of the expert speakers at this week’s SBC digital summit Africa virtual conference and exhibition has been found.

The online schedule for the 6th and 7th of October will take an in-depth look at every aspect of the future of the industry in Africa, with invaluable input from senior executives with on the ground experience of working for operators and suppliers in the market across the continent.

SBC asked those experts which the African nation offers the best prospects for online operators ahead of the event. Nigeria emerged top with thirty-one percent of the vote. South Africa had twenty-eight percent of the votes, just ahead of Nigeria. That suggests that there is still an opportunity for significant growth on two continents’ most established traditional markets.

There was excitement from several speakers about online gambling’s potential in Ghana and Kenya, (each commanding 12%) thanks to leading sites like Betway. There were also votes for the emerging markets in Cote d’ Ivoire, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia, and DRC.

The future of those markets will come under scrutiny on the first morning of the conference. After the opening keynote interview with Nigerian football legend and Interwetten brand ambassador Yakubu, the agenda features sessions on Opportunities in Eastern Africa, The Challenges of West Africa, and Tales from South Africa.

While placing wager on Betway mobile, you listen to different speakers sharing their experiences in the event. That includes Jeff Halloran (MD, Sahara Games), RostislavKishenkov (head of Africa region, Melbet), AdekunleAdeniji (MD, BetBonanza), IbukunOkeowo (CEO, Gibet), Tyrone Dobbin (MD, Sportingbet South Africa), and Simon Munsamy (business partner, Hollywoodbets).

READ ALSO:

In the afternoon session, the evaluation of the lottery’s future and online casino verticals in the region, together with the expert panels on practical issues, includes the most effective marketing strategies in various African markets and tackling the challenges around payments. The people forming the committee of experts tackling the challenges around payment include Dmitry Belianin (CMO, Parimatch International), Tunde Aremu (CEO, Konfambet), Candice Moodley (finance manager, Gbets Online), Sean Coleman (CEO, South African Bookmakers’ Association), Dan Phillips (CEO, NEL Advisory), and Youssef Kamado (CEO, Lottomania Nigeria).

Philip is looking forward to the opening day of the event. According to him, the African betting and gaming market is burgeoning with great people, innovation, and can do attitude across the continent. SBS digital summit Africa must want to find out more.

On the second day, attention will turn to choose the right content for success in each market, with sessions about football betting, virtual sports, and esports. The panel discussing the issuer include Neil Wilkie (CEO, LPB), Jimmy Keneth (chairman, Tanzania Sports Betting Association), John Gordon (CEO, Incentive Games), KwecyHayford (president, Ghana Esports Association), and Douglas Ogeto (CEO, Ludique Works).

Other panels tackle gambling problems, the changing of profiling of players in Africa, and retail bookmakers’ future. The panel will be represented by TayoAtoloye (country manager Nigeria, Marathonbet), DotunAjegbile (chairman, Betland Gaming), Hilton Hassan (director, World Sports Betting), KwadwoAmaning-Kwarteng (general manager, Betyetu), and Robin Bennett (head of the department: regulatory compliance, Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board).

According to the amazing Kwarteng, the sports betting industry in Africa is fast-growing, and all is required is to be aligned with all innovations and the changes happening.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: