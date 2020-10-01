Nigeria at 60: There is hope – Afenifere

Kindly Share This Story:

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, says there is still hope for Nigeria as it attains 60 years of nationhood.

The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Odumakin said that Nigeria would move forward to fulfil the dreams of its founding fathers if the citizens would do the right things and the constitution reviewed to reflect the will and wishes of the federating units.

He said that there was the need to separate good governance from politics.

“We need a constitution that can put us together well, take us to the land of opportunities and ensure equality, fairness and justice for every section.

“We need a constitution that can make all federating units proud of the nation. We must go back to true federalism.

“We must ensure that we separate politics from governance,” the Afenifere spokesman said.

