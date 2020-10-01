Nigeria at 60: Ereyitomi urges constituents to sustain the spirit of togetherness

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing Warrid Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has called on Nigerians and Warri Federal constituency residents to imbibe and sustain the spirit of living together in unity despite divers backgrounds as the Nation marks its 60th independent anniversary.

The lawmaker in a congratulatory massage singed by its Spokesman Amb. Toyin Agbolaya said with faith and love Nigeria shall overcome its pressing challenges.

He called on Warri Federal Constituents to offer special prayers for peace, progress and sustainable development of the constituency as well Nigeria as a Nation.

Eyeyitomi alos assured the people of good and quality representation, just as he noted that despite COVID 19 Nigeria and Warri federal constituency is surviving with low rate of the pandemic affecting citizens in the locality.

The lawmaker further stated that at 60 Nigeria have come of age for its citizens to enjoy basic amenities and other infrastructural development especially from the federal government but due to bad leadership it is not really being seen.

He encouraged his constituents to be focused, determined and keep hope alive as Nigeria celebrate its diamond jubilee while reiterating his commitment in making sure the lives of people of Warri Federal constituency are better through his empowerment program.

