Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria @60: Protesters take over parts of Abuja

On 2:34 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria celebrates 60 years of independence, protesters, Thursday, took over parts of Abuja registering their grievances on poor governance.

The protesters stormed Area 1, Garki; US Embassy; Life Camp; Jabi; Kuje; Kwali; Kubwa; Lugbe and others.

READ ALSO: Thousands join protests in Israel despite virus lockdown

The protest had in attendance Presidential candidate of African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, Aisha Yesufu, Arroyo Dare Atoye, Henry Shield, Adebayo Raphael, Deji Adeyanju, and others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!