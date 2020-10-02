Breaking News
Nigeria @ 60: Oduduwa descendants hold one million man rally for one Nigeria in Lagos 


…pledges allegiance to a united NIGERIA

The Congress of Oduduwa Descendants (COD), on Thursday, held one million-man rally in Lagos in solidarity with a united, indivisible Nigeria.

On the occasion of the country’s diamond jubilee, the group said it is not a case of east, south, west or north, but one Nigeria.

President-General, Otunba Arokoyo Olumide Peterson, speaking on behalf of the group pledged total allegiance to the country, downplaying “enemies attempts to fester conflict in our polity.”

While admitting the challenges confronting the nation, the group expressed confidence that together it will triumph over her adversaries.

The Congress of Oduduwa Descendants, however, called on Nigerians to “consolidate on the unity of purpose and diversity of strength of our dear country”.

It assured that Nigeria shall stay united for many years ahead in its quest for greatness.

