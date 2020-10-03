Breaking News
Nigeria @ 60: Inter-Faith clerics end special prayers, worship at Abuja

… declare years of prosperity ahead

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP), on Friday, prophesied years of prosperity ahead for Nigeria at the end of its special thanksgiving, praise and prayer session to mark the country’s diamomd jubilee.

At the colourful event held at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, the clerics celebrated the nation’s 60th independence anniversary in grand style, declaring an open heaven upon Nigeria.

In his address, NIFROP’s chairman, Bishop Sunday Garuba expressed gratitude to God for the journey so far and the future ahead.

Quoting from Ecclesiastes 9:11, he said the race is not to the swift but unto whom the lord showeth mercy.

According to the preacher, it is no coincidence that President Muhammadu Buhari is at the helm of affairs at this crucial period in the country’s history.

Bishop Garuba, however, declared that all those that rise against Nigeria in the form of Boko Haram, armed banditry, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities shall be exposed and put to shame.

He further called on all Nigerians to continue to preach the message of peace while extending support to President Buhari.

