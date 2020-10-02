Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria @ 60: IBEDC pledges commitment to development

On 5:19 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria @ 60: IBEDC pledges commitment to development

By Adeola Badru

As Nigeria celebrated her 60th independence anniversary, the management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has said that the electricity company would remain committed to contributing its quota to national development through excellent service delivery, improved quality power supply, prompt response to our customers’ complaints and bridging the metering gap across our franchise and setting a new order in the power chain.

The company, equally urged Nigerians to continue to contribute to the development of the country, while congratulating all Nigerians on 60 years anniversary of the country’s existence as an independent nation and a people.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, Engr. John Ayodele, in a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday, said the sacrifices and the ideologies of the founding fathers should remain the watchwords for a united and indivisible country.

READ ALSO: New electricity tariff increase justifiable – IBEDC

Engr. Ayodele disclosed that the engine room that drives the development of the economy of any country is electricity, adding that: “Based on this IBEDC is committed to contributing its quota to national development through excellent service delivery, improved quality power supply, prompt response to our customers’ complaints and bridging the metering gap across our franchise and setting a new order in the power chain.”

“Wishing our esteemed customers, a happy Independence Day, Engr. Our customers can reach us via our Customer care channels – call: 07001239999, email: customercare@ibedc.com and customer.ibedc.com.”

Engr. Ayodele implored customers to take advantage of its Hassle-free payment platforms- Fetswallet, Quick teller, etransact, Payarena, ATM, Jumia, and USSD to pay their electricity bills promptly and vend to ensure uninterrupted power. “Our offices will remain open from 9 am-3 pm to attend to customers for enquires, complaints, bill payment, vending, and other related issues.”

He advised motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collision with electric poles and other forms of accidents

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!