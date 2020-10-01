Kindly Share This Story:

…Security arrests, releases protesters

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Attempts by the Department of State Security to stop protest against bad governance on Thursday failed as arrested protesters regrouped after they were released and embarked on peaceful protest across major streets in the state capital.

This is as some of the protesters alleged that they were assaulted in the build up to the second protest.

A combined security team of Police and DSS had as early as 8am, gathered at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park where the protesters were billed to converge.

However, the protesters despite the heavy presence of security personnel meet at the venue and moved round the Olg Garage roundabout before they were forcefully dispersed.

About ten of them were arrested while two were brutalised in an attempt to take them away, but the remaining protesters stood their ground insisting that their colleagues be released or they should all be taken into detention.

The protesters under the aegis of Coalition for Revolution (CORE) after securing the release of other members regrouped at Ola-Iya junction, where they also had altercation with another group of DSS officers before they proceeded with the protest.

One of the Conveners, Basit Olokuta of Youth Vanguard for National Development (YOVANAD), berated the DSS personnel for the way they brutalised and assaulted protesters at Old-Garage for peacefully demanding for a better country.

“It is greatly unfortunate at this time in the history of Nigeria as a democratic nation, personnel of the DSS can still harrass and brutalised female protesters. They had wanted to take them away but we stood our ground before they were released. I was also mercilessly beaten at Ola-Iya junction by the DSS men before we were allowed to proceed with the protest.

What we are asking for is in the interest of all Nigerians, we are asking for an end to insecurity, an end to harsh and brutal policy from the President, retired Major General Muhammadu Bihari, an end to insensitive hike in prices of petrol and electricity tariff and seek better quality education for the citizenry, as well as improve access to quality healthcare delivery”, he said.

Meanwhile as the protesters continue to demonstrate in front of the Correspondent’s Chapel in Osogbo, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olaonipekun who was driven by stopped to show solidarity with them.

Oba Oyetunji, who wind down his side glass said their action was in the interest of Nigerians and could lead to an end of bad governance.

“This protest is right so that it will be able to correct this anomaly in this country I support your action. God bless you”, he said.

