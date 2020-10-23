NGE demands adequate security for media houses

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has described the recent attack on some journalists and media houses as unwarranted and condemnable.

The Guild notes that the Nigerian media contributed immensely to the current democracy being enjoyed in Nigeria and should therefore operate in an atmosphere of unfettered access to information and peace.

The Guild recalls that journalists had engaged in reporting all sides since the #EndSARS protests erupted. This is against the background of their Constitutional duty of informing the public of developments in the country, and they discharged such responsibilities even at the risk of their lives.

Therefore, the call for adequate security for media houses has become imperative because of Tuesday’s attacks on Television Continental (TVC), The Nation Newspapers, Lagos Television and Traffic Radio. Other media houses such as Channels TV and Galaxy TV had to go off air temporarily as a precautionary measure.

The media shouldn’t be made to operate in an insecure atmosphere.

It is for this reason the Guild is calling on the government to provide adequate security for media houses to enable them to perform their Constitutional role of informing the public and holding leaders accountable to the people.

The government should also consider providing compensation to the affected media houses to enable them to bounce back and keep their employees at work.

