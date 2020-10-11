NCC secures seven convictions against SIM card registration defaulters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has secured seven convictions for SIM card related offences.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde on Sunday said the conviction was made possible through concerted enforcement efforts with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), as well as the Department of State Services (DSS).

The statement also attributed the feat to the commitment of the NCC to stop the use of unregistered SIM cards to perpetrate cybercrime and other criminal activities in the country.

According to the statement, the Seven convicts were all charged and convicted at the Grade 1 Area Court Nyanya, Abuja and the Senior Magistrate Court, Kano for offences bordering on violation of SIM registration laws in the country on September 4, 2020 and October 24, 2020 respectively.

”The offenders, Bako Joseph Boy, Umar Kabiru Abdullahi, Lawal Sani, Shamsuddin Aliyu, George Eze, Ayuba Ishak, and Kabiru Ali were convicted for various SIM card related offences.

”Specifically, the first convict Bako Joseph Boy was charged with the sale of SIM cards outside controlled environment, while the other six were arraigned on the charge of the sale of fraudulently registered SIM cards.

”The offences were contrary to section 517 of the Criminal Code Act; Section 65 (1) of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and Section 65 (2) of the NCC Act, 2003 and punishable under the same Act.”

The suspects, who were said to have pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them were subsequently convicted as charged and sentenced to two months imprisonment with an option to pay a fine of N15,000 and six months imprisonment or the option of fine in the sum of N20,000.

The arrest of the suspects according to the Commission followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NCC, NSCDC and DSS to strengthen inter-agency collaboration towards curbing the criminal act of registering and selling of pre-registered SIM cards in the country.

The use of pre-registered SIM cards gives cover for unwholesome activities like kidnapping, call masking, threat to lives, bullying, armed robbery, identity theft financial crimes and SIM swap fraud, among others.

The statement urged the general public to stop the sale, purchase and use of pre-registered SIM cards as it constitutes a punishable offence under the law.

Recall that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has earlier in the year directed the NCC to deactivate all illegally registered Sim cards as part of measures to check the rising wave of insecurity in the country, which led to deactivation of 9.2 million pre-registered Sim cards across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: