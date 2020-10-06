NCAA presents AOC to Elin group for charter operations

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA has fully certified Elin Group, a flight operator in Nigeria to enable it fly its aircrafts.

In a presentation of a certified operator of charter flight services in the country and the continent of Africa made on the 29th of September, 2020, NCAA upon issuance of its certificate to Elin Group has empowered the company to operate.

Receiving the certificate, the Chief Executive Officer, Elin Group, Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich stated that it has been a painstaking journey of focus, consistency, result oriented and hard work, display of coherent strategy filled with prayers and sleepless nights to achieve the feat, and a great deal of excellent human resource.

READ ALSO:

“Elin Group Limited is a growing privately owned conglomerate with diverse business interests in Real Estate development, Power Generation, Agricultural development, Gas and power, Mining Operations, Maritime logistics and operations, investment management and Aviation,” says Jack-Rich.

She also noted, “Presently, the young fleet of airline have a Challenger 604 jet and AW109E helicopter with a host of other fleet awaiting delivery. At Elin Group, High Quality and top-notch services are our elemental truth. We are committed to excellence and have always strived to provide the best Services to our clientele,” Jack-Rich added.

She reiterated that the company’s drive has always been fueled by creativity, inventions and product innovation at the heart of her affairs.

“We provide cutting edge exclusive services, with unbeatable inter personal clientele and unwavering respect to all our stakeholders. In Elin Group, perfection in excellence is our norm. Our clientele will soon benefit from the six-layer ELIN Loyalty Club coming soon, to spice and add elegance to our cutting edge special product for our very special clients,” she concludes.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: