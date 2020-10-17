NAS tasks youths on skills, empowers 10

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— The National Associations of Seadogs, NAS, has tasked youths on the need to acquires skills in order to end the challenges of unemployment.

This was just as the body empowered over 10 persons in Rivers State with seed money to commence different skills acquisition programmes.

The President of NAS, Barakuda X, Port Harcourt 2, Chilaka Nwaogu, while speaking, noted that the move was to ensure that the beneficiaries were self-reliant.

Nwaogu said: “Advocacy has always been one of our main objectives, as an association. We believe in the humanistic ideals and we believe in fairness and justice for everybody.

“So we do hold empowerment programmes such as this regularly every year. What we do is try to do home-grown projects.

“We also recognise international days set aside to mark specific days like the one we are celebrating today, which is International Day for Poverty Eradication.

“As NAS, we recognise and mark World Mental Health Day and other days. In the future, we will continue to do other advocacy programmes. So we are still going to get more.”

Also, Chairman, Advocacy Committee of the body, Kingsley Onyebuka, tasked the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to create opportunities for others.

