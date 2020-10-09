Breaking News
Translate

NADDC Justifies N1.8bn FEC allocation

On 3:23 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, has explained that the N1.8billion approved by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, would be expended in the procurement and installation of automotive/mechatronics equipment in special centers across six geopolitical zones of the country.

Recall that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, while addressing newsmen on Wednesday shortly after the virtual FEC meeting in Abuja, had said the approved fund will cover three pilot workshops and automotive service hubs initiated by the NADDC.

He explained that the reason for the project, “is that with the kind of vehicles being manufactured today, we need training institutes that will train our mechanics and our youths how to maintain and service these vehicles.”

Speaking with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, the NADDC Director-General, Jelani Aliyu, welcomed the approval, saying that the seven Automotive Training Centres will impact skills and create more jobs in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment towards lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

READ ALSO: Economist, others hail 2021 budget proposal as budget of hope

According to him, the 3 Automotive Hubs being constructed in Sokoto, Ondo and Imo states would be equipped with all the necessary equipment and highly professional staff who will be able to diagnose any vehicles, maintain or repair it.

“So with such projects, I can say that we have 10 very important projects that are contributing towards fulfilling President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years,” Mr Aliyu said.

The director-general also disclosed that the agency was constructing3 Automotive Testing Centres in  Zaria, Lagos and  Enugu for the homologation of vehicle spare parts.

He said: “As you are aware the Automobile  is a very complex machine with many  different   components that all come together  to create that machine and it is  imperative that Nigerians are protected,  that any spare parts that  they  used  most meet minimum global standard which unfortunately isn’t the case.

“As I speak,  in our efforts to protect Nigerian Public,  we have almost completed  the construction of 3 Automotive Testing Centres  in  Zaria, Lagos and  Enugu.

“These projects  would be  completed  before the end of this year, any spare  parts that has not  been tested by any one of the these centres, will be deemed  sub- standard or illegal, all these are  our efforts to make sure that the vehicles and the components are available in Nigeria and are safe and efficient.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!